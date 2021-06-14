Lighthouse going up for auction

CNN - Regional

By Olivia Lank

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WFSB) — A lighthouse in Bridgeport is up for auction.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced it is auctioning off the Penfield Reef Lighthouse as part of its mission to deliver value and savings in real estate, acquisition, technology, and other mission support services.

The Penfield Reef Lighthouse is an offshore lighthouse.

GSA said it marks a submerged reef, which extends southeast from Fairfield Beach into Long Island Sound.

The lighthouse is approximately one mile from the entrance of Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport and is accessible by boat only.

The property includes a 51-foot-tall lighthouse and a two-story, 1,568 square foot keeper’s quarters.

