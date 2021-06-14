Local woman, pup win awards at Westminster Dog Show

CNN - Regional

By Jamie Sherrod, Anna Muckenfuss

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — It was a successful weekend for a mid-Michigan woman at the Westminster dog show. She said her miniature American Shepherd took home multiple awards at the world-renowned dog show.

“Oh, it was wonderful. It’s the first time that our breed have ever won group placing at Westminster,” said Fran Withers, dog owner.

Withers, a Flint native and her dog Epic attended this year’s Westminster Dog Show.

“He won best of breed, and then he went on to win three in the herding group,” Withers said.

The show took place in New York on June 12 and 13 with more than 2,500 dogs from 200 different breeds competing. But Withers said this wasn’t her first go round.

“The first time we went to Westminster, one of my other dogs won best of breed five years ago,” Withers said.

Withers said a lot of work goes into preparing for a dog show, especially if you’re hoping to win.

“Constant grooming, constant care of the mind, body and soul of the dog,” Withers said.

Although Saturday was Epic’s most recent victor, Withers said within the past four weeks he’s proven to be quite the show dog.

“He has won best of breed at our national specialty which is very prestigious,” Withers said. “He won best of breed at the pre-show a few days prior to that and he was the top winning dog of the top 20 in the breed.”

