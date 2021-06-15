13 sets of twins in Pennridge High School’s class of 2021

CNN - Regional

By KYW Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (KYW) — There is something extremely unique about the Pennridge High School class of 2021. Yes, you are seeing double!

That’s because there are 13 sets of twins in this year’s graduating class.

They stopped for a special photo Monday during the school’s senior walk festivities.

For these Pennridge parents, that’s certainly twice the celebrations and twice the fun.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.