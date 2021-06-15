Fire at 300-year-old farmhouse hospitalizes 4, leaves 4 dogs dead

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

WOODSTOCK, Connecticut (WFSB) — Four people were hospitalized and four dogs were killed when a 300-year-old farmhouse went up in flames in Woodstock overnight.

Mutual aid from a dozen nearby fire departments responded to the three-story home on Route 169 shortly after midnight on June 15.

Woodstock Fire Marshal Dick Baron told Channel 3 that four people needed to be taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. One of the victims also needed treatment for burns.

Four dogs also died in the fire.

When firefighters first arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire.

The Dudley Fire Department out of Massachusetts posted pictures of the fire to social media.

It said tankers were needed to supply a continuous flow of water since there were no hydrants in the area.

Baron said the fire started on the first floor and went up through the walls into the second floor and attic.

He said the home, which is 300 years old, was deemed unsafe.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who lived in it.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.