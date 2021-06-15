Former director charged with embezzling more than $23,000 from ABCCM

CNN - Regional

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A former director for a local non-profit was fired after an audit revealed thousands of dollars were missing from the charity.

Kristine Diehn is accused of embezzling more than $23,000 from Asheville-Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM).

ABCCM Executive Director Scott Rogers said that Diehn worked as the director of veterans housing services.

According to an incident report, $23,124 was stolen from the charity between late 2017 and mid-2019. The incident was reported to the police in Jan. 2020.

Asheville police say Diehn was arrested on June 11 and released on a written promise.

ABCCM is a non-profit based in Buncombe County which serves the homeless and those living in poverty. Rogers says no clients were impacted by the missing money.

