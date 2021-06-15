Man secretly buys ice cream for everyone in line at Nanabette’s

CNN - Regional

WOBURN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — An ice cream shop in Woburn is the talk of the town after someone secretly paid for everyone’s order who was in line Sunday night. It was a random act of kindness from a man who didn’t want to be recognized.

It happened at Nanabette’s Ice Cream when the man showed up and knocked on the side door of the shop shortly after 7 p.m.

The staffers who served the free ice cream loved it. “I thought it was awesome,” said employee Alyssa Limone. “We were shocked, we didn’t know what to say. We never had someone do that.”

They knew he was serious when he handed them $200 told them not to make a big deal of it and got back in line.

“Everyone was so grateful,” said employee Natalie Barrucci. “Honestly, people, it made their day. It was awesome to see the light in their eyes.”

Workers say he never told anyone his name. All they noticed was he was wearing an Air Force hat and shirt. They say all he wanted to do was let people enjoy their ice cream.

“I was really not expecting it,” said customer Amanda McGahan.

He was long gone by the time customers finished eating the ice cream that he had paid for.

“Kindness can go a long way for somebody who was maybe having a rough night and then got a free ice cream out of it,” said employee Ryleigh Barrucci.

Workers said they tried to take a picture with him to commemorate the good deed, but he declined, just wanting to pay it forward with some ice cream.

“It lightened people’s day clearly. People really enjoyed what he did,” Natalie Barrucci said.

