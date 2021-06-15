New England Aquarium accepts ticket that was issued 38 years ago

CNN - Regional

By WBZ Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — A promise is a promise and the New England Aquarium in Boston lived up to that promise.

A woman went to the aquarium last week with an old “late gate ticket” that was given to her great aunt back in 1983.

The 38-year-old ticket said “You have arrived too late to fully enjoy our facilities, this ticket is good for admission at anytime in the future.”

Well anytime was 2021 and the aquarium accepted it from Rachel Carle, who thanked the staff on Twitter.

The “late gate” tickets were discontinued about 25 years ago.

Carle said her great aunt gave her two of the tickets, so she kept one and said the ticket office might hang the other one up.

