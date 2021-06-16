Multiple bear sightings in town; one possibly injured

CNN - Regional

By WPVI Staff

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are on the lookout for one bear, possibly two, spotted in Perkasie, Bucks County.

Police started getting calls on Tuesday night about black bear sightings in the area of Ridge Road.

Most of the sightings have been concentrated in the area between Guth Elementary School and Blooming Glen Road.

A photo released by police shows a bear climbing a backyard fence.

Then, on Wednesday morning, police received a call from someone who may have struck a bear on Ridge Road. The bear was apparently injured, police say.

So far, the injured bear has not been located.

Joanne Short, the homeowner whose yard the bear trekked through, was shocked to say the least.

“I have a little dog and we just got in the house. She locked all the doors, got the dog. We didn’t go out for the night after that,” she said.

According to the game commission, this is normal behavior for young bears after their mother kicks them out of the den.

“If you observe a bear, please do not approach the bear, attempt to feed the bear or harass the bear,” Perkasie police said.

A number of police could be seen going up and down the road looking for any signs of the animal.

