Parent jumps into action and saves drowning child

CNN - Regional

By Sydney Warick

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A child is recovering after nearly drowning at an apartment complex pool in Madison on Monday.

Nashville Fire tell us crews responded to Amalie Apartments on Kate Street around 9 p.m. after calls came in about a child who fell into a swimming pool.

Officials say when they got to the scene, the child was awake and “acting appropriately.”

The parent reportedly had pulled the child out of the pool and started chest compressions, according to Nashville Fire.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.