Residents fed up with abandoned cars being dumped in their neighborhoods

By Ashli Lincoln

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — It’s blight and a safety hazard St. Louis City residents say needs to be towed away.

Anita White Tramble says the deteriorating conditions of two vehicles on her street are indicators that the cars were intentionally dumped and left in front of her home on Magnolia Avenue.

“I’ve seen that vehicle for three months now,” said Tramble.

Tramble says her complaints to the city’s Citizen’s Service Bureau (CSB) are falling on deaf ears.

“When you see things like these abandoned vehicles, that signals people,” she said.

News 4 drove around city streets, both south and north, and spotted abandoned vehicle after abandoned vehicle. News 4 reached out to Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office to find out what’s delaying the cars being towed. A spokesperson said they weren’t able to provide a statement Tuesday because they couldn’t get in touch with the CSB. It is a a response that Tramble says is familiar when she calls.

“That’s horrid and it wouldn’t be that way in other areas,” Tramble said.

St. Louis Metropolitan police tell News 4 they also respond to derelict cars. So far in 2021, they have received more than 3,200 calls for vehicles that were either stolen, suspicious, abandoned, or left in city neighborhoods.

