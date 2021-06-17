BCSO: Argument leads to shooting death at dirt pit

CNN - Regional

By Hal Scheurich, Shelby Myers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — A man is dead after a workplace shooting in Baldwin County Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021. Deputies said two men working at Friendship Road Dirt Pit got into an altercation when one pulled a gun and shot the other. The suspect was still on the loose Wednesday afternoon.

FOX10 News was the only news crew there as U.S. Marshals and Mobile Police bust in murder suspect Marcus Stallworth’s door and searched his last known address on Polk St. Stallworth was not there.

Stallworth’s neighbor said she’s not surprised, she’s had to call the law on him multiple times.

She said about Stallworth, “He’s been brandishing a gun. He sits out on the steps and just flashes it.”

Deputies responded to the dirt pit, operated by Friendship Materials, LLC just before 10 a.m. after a call for shots fired. When they arrived, they said they found 45-year-old Yaphet Hunter of Chunchula, shot.

“This was some sort of dispute between the two employees and again, unfortunately this man was shot during the dispute,” said Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

An air ambulance was called in, but Hunter died at the scene. Investigators said Stallworth fled the scene and was last seen in downtown Mobile where they say he was dropped off after the shooting.

Deputies said the entire incident was captured on security cameras at the business and there were several witnesses. A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified described what she heard.

“I heard six shots and I was in the kitchen washing dishes when I heard the ambulance and the Sheriff’s Department come through,” she recalled. “That’s when I come out the front door.”

Investigators said both men were contract employees and the altercation was an isolated incident between the two. Deputies don’t believe anyone living nearby was ever in any danger.

Colby Cooper with Friendship Materials, LLC released the following statement…

“We mourn the loss of life that occurred today because of a heinous act committed at Friendship Materials in Daphne, Alabama, by an unaffiliated individual. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and those affected by this tragedy. We are grateful to the medical and law enforcement first responders who worked hard to try and save the victim’s life and those committed to the ongoing investigation.”

Deputies are hoping to learn what led to this act of violence.

“We just don’t know exactly what happened, so again, that will be part of the investigation, to figure out what started it,” Cadenhead said.

Investigators found the car in which Stallworth was last seen in Mobile. They said it was being driven by another witness to the shooting.

Marcus Stallworth is currently wanted for murder and deputies said he may still be armed with a handgun. He’s known to frequent the Maryvale area of Mobile and Prichard. If you see him, call 9-1-1.

