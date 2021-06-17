Defiant bar Tinhorn Flats evicted from property

CNN - Regional

By Danielle Chavira

Click here for updates on this story

BURBANK, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Tinhorn Flats, the Burbank bar that repeatedly defied orders to close its doors during the pandemic, has been evicted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Possession of Tinhorn Flats’ building and property were turned over to the owner, Isabelle Lepejian, as the last step in the eviction process she initiated against the sports bar, according to Burbank city officials.

Tinhorn Flats had defied COVID-19 restrictions ordered by the city, the county, and the state since October. The bar’s business license had been revoked, the city got a judge’s permission to disconnect its electricity, and its owner, Lucas Lepejian, had been arrested repeatedly.

Isabelle Lepejian is the ex-wife of restaurant owner Baret Lepejian and the mother of Lucas Lepejian. She was granted a writ of possession, and Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies placed the property in her possession Tuesday morning.

The eviction is a separate legal action from the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction issued against Tinhorn Flats for continuing to operate after its public health permit and conditional use permit were revoked.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.