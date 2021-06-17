Police: Burglary suspect shoots self, officer fires at suspect during chase

CNN - Regional

By KPTV Staff

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A suspect was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting during a chase with Beaverton police.

According to the Beaverton Police Department, a patrol officer attempted to apprehend a person suspected of a residential burglary earlier in the day and wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for parole violation.

Officers and the suspect engaged in a foot pursuit in Beaverton, and police said the suspect entered fenced backyards of homes near Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Alger Avenue. BPD said officers told the suspect to stop running and tried to approach the person. During the chase, around 8:30 p.m., the suspect pulled out a gun and discharged it, resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At the same time, an officer fired his gun at the suspect.

BPD reported the suspect was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries and their current condition as of Thursday morning are not known. The identities of the suspect and the officer who shot at the suspect have not been released.

The shooting is under investigation and the Washington County Major Crimes team is the lead agency on the case.

