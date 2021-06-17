Thieves break into car at San Francisco as tourists watch

CNN - Regional

By KPIX Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — In the latest example of car break-ins in San Francisco, a witness captured video of thieves breaking into a car at Lombard St. and making off with bags and suitcases as tourists watched.

The break-in happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Lombard and Hyde St. at the top of the picturesque, winding portion popularly known as “the crookedest street in the world.”

The witness’ video shows an red Honda stopped in a lane of traffic next to a parked SUV as two men are seen taking items out of the SUV’s smashed back window.

A second video shows the Honda rolling past other parked cars with the thieves peering inside the windows of several other cars under the gaze of tourists at the intersection.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, car burglaries are up 138 percent over last year in the Central District which has some of the city’s top tourist attractions, including Chinatown, North Beach, Fisherman’s Wharf, and the famous hills of Telegraph, Nob and Russian.

