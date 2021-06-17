Undercover operation finds drugs and guns within reach of a toddler

CNN - Regional

By Rob Polansky

MANCHESTER, Connecticut (WFSB) — A suspected cocaine dealer and his girlfriend were arrested when investigators executed a search warrant on Tuesday.

Josiah Cadette, 28, and Nysha Sanchez, 26, face charges.

The East Central Narcotics Task Force said it ended a lengthy undercover investigation that targeted a local crack cocaine dealer who operated out of Vernon.

Cadette was identified as the suspected dealer.

He had four active arrest warrants out for him for possession and sale of crack cocaine.

A warrant was executed at his home in Manchester, which also led to the arrest of his girlfriend, identified as Sanchez.

Investigators said they seized nearly a kilogram of suspected cocaine, which they estimated to be worth $50,000, five handguns, high capacity magazines, and more than $12,000 in currency. Two vehicles were also seized.

They said the drugs and ammunition were found in the house within reach of a 3-year-old child, who also lived in the home.

Cadette was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $75,000. He was also assessed a $250,000 surety bond for the operation that led to his arrest.

Additional arrest affidavits will be submitted based on the search warrant execution.

Sanchez was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia near a school, risk of injury to a minor, criminally negligent storage of a firearm, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

