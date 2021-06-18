Adoption offers pour in for newborn found in trash can

CNN - Regional

By Rob Hayes

LYNWOOD, California (KABC) — Adoption offers are pouring in after a newborn boy was found abandoned in a trash can of a Lynwood park bathroom last week.

Investigators say the adoption process is already underway, with a long line of people hoping to make the newborn boy a part of their family.

“We’ve had detectives here at our unit, we’ve had fire personnel, the responding paramedics inquire about adopting this baby,” Lt. John Adams with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The infant was found June 11 around 8 a.m. inside a trash can in a women’s restroom at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park.

“The baby was found by a park visitor as she entered the restroom and heard what she described as a whimpering noise coming from the trash can,” Adams said.

LASD’s Special Victims Bureau is trying to track down the person who abandoned the newborn, who is in stable condition. Authorities Wednesday released surveillance video from the park that shows two women investigators say are persons of interest.

David Amar, who lives right across the street from the restrooms, says his surveillance cameras showed the women going inside on the Wednesday before the baby was discovered. He believes one of the women is from the neighborhood since his cameras showed her walking to and from the park that night.

He said the baby was there for “a couple of days.”

Authorities ask anyone with information about the parents to contact the sheriff’s department’s Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.

