Small mistake leads to $1.7 million repair bill for water treatment plant
By WLOS Staff
MILLS RIVER, North Carolina (WLOS) — A construction oversight caused a mess and resulted in costly repairs at Asheville’s water treatment plant in Mills River.
A city report said a hatch was left open during construction at the plant, then heavy rain moved in and flooded a portion of the facility.
Some of the equipment was damaged and will need to be replaced.
The price tag for the repairs is $1.7 million.
