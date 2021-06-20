Family loses home of 40 years after fire

CNN - Regional

By Nicole Tam

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department finished investigating a house fire that put at least five people without a home in Waimanalo. HFD reports the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Kashington Kahihikolo is one of the residents at the home. She says that’s where memories were made over the past 40 years through three generations.

“All of my cousins, all my friends, everybody knows this house, everyone knows we live here,” Kahihikolo said.

You can still smell the smoke from the burnt out rubble. Almost all furniture and appliances were destroyed.

“It’s very surreal being here right now. I’m not try to cry right now because it could’ve been worse. We’re just thankful everyone is okay and safe,” Kahihikolo said.

Kahihikolo says her step-mom Georgelynn loves gardening. The family took their Christmas photo in the backyard garden last year. Now all that’s left are burnt chairs, plants without pots and lots of broken glass.

The plan is currently to re-build the family home. HFD reported damage estimates is around $423,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.