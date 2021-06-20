Honor Guard commander retires after years of service

CNN - Regional

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A commander of the Transylvania County Honor Guard is retiring.

A service and celebration was held Saturday afternoon for Howard Thiele. Members from Western Carolina veteran organizations and friends were in attendance.

Speakers recounted commander Thiele’s career and service.

Thiele himself took the stage — speaking to the most rewarding things during his service.

“It’s the most rewarding thing a veteran can do to continue to serve his country,” Commander Thiele said. “Most of us are too old of course to go back to war, but we’re not too old to pay the honors to those who continue to fight for our nation.”

Transylvania County is the only county that has a county-funded honor guard for funerals, parades and veterans ceremonies.

