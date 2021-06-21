Good Samaritans help save church after fire at tire shop spreads

CNN - Regional

By KCRA Staff

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Fire crews and good Samaritans battled a blaze Sunday that sparked at a tire shop in north Sacramento and spread to a nearby church.

The tire shop, called Unique Tires & Wheels, is on Del Paso Boulevard near Evergreen Street, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The fire went to a third alarm, which means that a substantial amount of fire personnel and resources were called to respond.

Due to the heat and wind, the flames spread across to a church and a few homes in the neighborhood.

“I was pretty worried when I got word that the church I have loved since I was born was really close to it,” 11-year-old Drake Jordan Chamberlain told KCRA.

His father, Paul Chamberlain, does maintenance at the First Baptist Church of North Sacramento, and sprinted out of his Father’s Day dinner with his son to help fight the flames.

“I think possibly a few spots I hit with water would have been not so good if I didn’t come,” he said.

The father-son firefighting pair got help from another woman in the neighborhood who jumped the church’s fence to turn on the sprinkler system when she saw the flames from her window.

“I did what I thought was right,” Destiny Bohling told KCRA. “What nobody else was going to do.”

Sunday evening, the tire shop, church and local homes were still standing; the tire shop and church did sustain damage, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

A fire department spokesman said one firefighter was treated for a heat-related injury on-scene and did not need to go to the hospital.

