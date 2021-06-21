Nursing home recreates day Korean War veteran met his sweetheart 70 years ago

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

MARKLEYSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — June 16, 1951 was a special day for Gurney and Lois – a day that would lead to 70 years of love and commitment.

Gurney was home at the farm on leave after serving time in the Navy in the Korean War.

After some encouragement from family, Gurney asked Lois’ mother if she would allow her daughter, known as “the farm queen,” to be his date to the Strawberry Festival.

Lois’s mother agreed, and Gurney took Lois out on their first date.

70 years later, the couple is still together.

So, Quality Life Services – Henry Clay staff decided to commemorate the anniversary of when Gurney’s and Lois’s love first sparked.

They put together a room full of strawberry decor and served the couple strawberry shortcake as a callback to the venue where they went on their first date.

“Gurney said that June 16, 1951 was the best day of his life – the day that he met his soulmate and knew he had to make her his wife,” Quality Life Services said.

