Sheriff’s office asks for help to locate inmate who walked away from transition center

By KPTV Staff

MARION COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Marion County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Transition Center on Wednesday.

Shawn Taylor, 33, walked away from the facility at approximately 9:19 a.m. Taylor was in custody for a parole violation.

He is described as a white man who is 5’10” tall and weighs 145 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Taylor is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5032.

