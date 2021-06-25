Authorities gather for safe neighborhood initiative

CNN - Regional

By Frank Turner, James Paxson

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Police are asking residents to help them fight crime and they answered in a big way.

The Flint Safe Neighborhood Initiative by the Michigan State Police, Crime Stoppers and community members distributed door hangers and business cards during a neighborhood canvas in the area around Sarvis Park.

The action left residents with contact information for reporting crimes in general and specifically for drumming up leads in the murder of Mariah Henderson, 18, at Clio and Myrtle, last October.

“She was killed Oct. 6, 2020 at the BP gas station right around the corner here. And the community and law enforcement, Crime Stoppers we’re all coming together to try to get answers for the family,” said Julie Lopez from Crime Stoppers.

“I feel wonderful. I’m so happy I have so much support from family, friends, and from the police department. And from crime stoppers. Because without them we wouldn’t all be a family together,” said Alma Henderson, Mariah’s grandmother.

The door-to-door effort started the first week of June asking neighbors what they know following a triple shooting in Flint. The three people shot were driving from a party.

Two of the people died and the third left with critical injuries. Police were left without any strong leads.

The volunteers and officers asked if neighbors are willing to anonymously report a tip or share a video or photo connected to the investigation. Crime Stoppers put the tip sharing information in flyers to pass out to residents.

“The turnout today was tremendous. The only word I can think of is overwhelming. We did have an event recently a few weeks back and it was a successful event, but today I didn’t even expect it there was a lot of people that came out today. And it really warms my heart,” said Lt. Jeff Short from the Michigan State Police Flint post.

Flint and Michigan State Police are working with Crime Stoppers continuing the initiative approach through the summer. They hope to generate leads for other current and cold cases.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest for the killing of Mariah Henderson.

