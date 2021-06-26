Cooling shelters in Portland welcome pets

CNN - Regional

By BRIDGET CHAVEZ

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — This weekend the temperatures are expected to hit the triple digits and it’s important to keep your pet safe during this unprecedented heat wave. Jennifer Robinson, the hospital manager for Pet Samaritan Veterinary Clinic said pet owners need to keep an eye on their furry friends.

“So signs of heat stroke in dogs and cats would be excessive panting, it’s not normal for cats to open mouth breathe so if they’re doing that it means they’re either stressed out or they’re overly heating,” Robinson explained. Other signs to look out for include excessive drooling, increased heart rate, vomiting, diarrhea or changes in gum color. Robinson said it’s important to make a plan if you don’t have air conditioning too, like taking your pet to a friend or family members home who does. However, if you can’t do that, your best bet is a cooling shelter.

“If you think that you’re super uncomfortable in that house and your pets not cooling off, then I would take them to a cooling shelter,” she said. The three cooling shelters in Portland all welcome pets and will be open until 9:00 p.m. on June 28th. Robinson said to make sure to bring everything your pet needs.

“Their food is a must, a leash or harness if it’s a dog. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring their crate just so if they aren’t interacting, so they don’t interact with other dogs who may not be as friendly,” she said. “It’s also stressful and they don’t know why they’re in there so anything to make them more comfortable.”

Jay Vanyoc said he and his dog Boomer are ready for the heat.

“It’s not that frequent but I’ve had some reps at just being outside in this kind of heat,” he said. “He’s a black dog so that doesn’t really help him but again just being mindful and ever aware of how long he’s outside.”

