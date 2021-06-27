Beachside PRIDE, a local 10-year-old organizes an inclusion event for her community

CNN - Regional

By Megan Scarano and Kiera Humes

EMERALD ISLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The month of June is recognized as Pride Month. The LGBTQ community celebrates the month in many different ways and various events. In Emerald Isle, 10-year-old Lilly Chigas organized a Pride Walk to celebrate inclusivity.

Chigas said she created the Beachside PRIDE Walk to encourage and uplift others in her community.

The event took place in Emerald Isle. Participants walked along the bike path from the Emerald Isle Growler Bar to the Emerald Isle Administrative building and back. The trip in total was about 3 miles.

Chigas said she hopes the event will empower people from all walks of life.

“I really wanted to make an all-inclusive event so all people could join from all over North Carolina. I just wanted to make an event where people could come and celebrate themselves or others,” Chigas shared.

During the event, organizers said there was a moment of silence to remember the lives lost from acts of violence against the LGBT community.

Those involved in the walk hope the Beachside Pride Walk will happen again next year.

