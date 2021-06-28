After losing dog in fire, family gets puppy from community

CNN - Regional

By Juli McDonald

MARSHFIELD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It was love at first sight in Marshfield this week, and when you get a look at five-year-old Greyson and his new dog, it’s easy to see why.

“He’s a big snuggle bug,” Greyson’s dad Dustin Brady said.

“That’s why he loves me,” Greyson said. “He really loves me a lot!”

This playful, perfect puppy comes after a lot of pain. Four months later to the day – he was the sweetest surprise.

In Greyson’s heart, he knows his new pal “Arco” (short for the Spanish word ‘arcoiris’) was sent over the Rainbow Bridge, by an old friend he misses.

“We had a house fire. The house burned down and we ended up losing our dog Timber,” Dustin Brady recalled, emotionally.

This beautiful new friendship was made possible by an incredible outpouring of Marshfield generosity.

The same medical team under Dr. Jeffrey Barrow, first responders, and neighbors who supported them after terrible loss – then gave this new member of their family.

“It’s the best town in the world. The best animal hospital. They made this happen from one of his breeders down in Duxbury. I can’t even tell you how it feels. It’s just immense overwhelming feeling of happiness. Nice to know there’s that many people who care about you,” Brady said.

This summer is looking brighter than ever – filled with smiles, sunshine, and perhaps some snoozing. Greyson said he and his pup both love to sleep and be lazy!

“It’s amazing. New beginning. House is almost ready. We’ve got our new buddy here. Try and get back to normal,” the father said.

