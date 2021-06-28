Plane salvage over, FAA to inspect recovered parts

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MAILI, Hawaii (KITV) — Here’s a look at what’s left of the plane that went down in the ocean off Maili Point on Thursday. The US Coast Guard says it’s out of the water now, and will be examined by Federal Aviation Administration investigators.

The Coast Guard says the salvage company arrived on scene at 8 a.m. Saturday and the plane was not entirely intact. They were able to recover most of the plane in pieces, but the fuselage is missing.

There was no aviation gasoline left in the wing tanks; 99% of the aviation gasoline evaporated within one hour of discharge and the rest naturally dissipated over time. The Coast Guard says it’s concluded its role in this incident and the salvage is complete.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation with support from the FAA.

On Thursday, Makiki pilot Claus Hansen ditched his “Yak” because, he says, the engine lost power. Nobody was injured when the plane went down in about 10 feet of water about 200 yards offshore.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.