St. Louis City firefighter who died from COVID-19 to be laid to rest today

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — St. Louis City’s fire department is mourning one of their own lost to COVID-19.

The fire department said, “It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the Line of Duty death of St. Louis Firefighter Rodney Heard.”

Heard was infected with coronavirus while working and died from complications caused by the virus on June 15. He was 56 years old and worked with the fire department for more than 25 years.

“During this difficult time, we ask that you keep the family and friends of Firefighter Heard uplifted in prayer and thoughts,” the department said.

St. Louis firefighters held a procession as Heard’s body was taken from St. Mary’s Hospital to Granberry Mortuary on Jennings Station Road on June 17.

On June 28, a visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at New Springs Church at 10229 Lewis & Clark Blvd. Immediately following the funeral, committal services will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at 5200 Lucas & Clark Blvd.

Flags across Missouri will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Heard.

A total of 528 St. Louis City residents have died from complications caused by the coronavirus so far.

