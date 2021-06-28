Woman charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from mother, brother

CNN - Regional

By Stephen Borowy

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WNEM) — A Detroit woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from her mother and brother while they lived in nursing homes.

The 41-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of more than $1,000 and under $20,000. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the woman was her mother’s guardian. The mother lived in Alpha Manor Nursing Home in Detroit.

The Detroit woman allegedly spent more than $17,000 from her mother’s bank accounts while also not paying for her mother’s care. Her brother lived in Boulevard Manor Nursing Home in Detroit. The woman allegedly took more than $6,000 from her brother’s bank accounts. She was also her brother’s social security representative payee.

“Taking on the role of guardian for a family member is most often a noble and compassionate undertaking—but it comes with legal obligations,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Getting legal access as guardian to the finances of a family member doesn’t make that account your personal slush fund. We stand ready to take action against anyone who tries to take advantage of those no longer in control of their own finances.”

She was charged in the 36th District Court of Wayne County on Thursday, June 24, and has not been arraigned yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.