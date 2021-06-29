FL murder suspect arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia

CNN - Regional

By Terrance Kelly

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A man wanted in connection to a Florida murder sits behind bars in Cobb County.

According to a Cobb County police spokesperson, Okaloosa County deputies informed Cobb County officers that Aaron Dawson, 27, may have fled from Florida to Cobb County.

Dawson was reportedly wanted in connection to the fatal shooting Stoney Mathis outside of Mathis’ Fort Walton Beach home on June 7.

Also, at the time of the shooting, Dawson had three felony drug trafficking warrants, police said.

“Using technology and teamwork”, on June 11, Georgia State Patrolmen and Cobb County police found Dawson riding as a passenger inside of a vehicle. Officials conducted a traffic stop at a Chevron gas station and arrested Dawson and the vehicle’s driver, according to police.

At the time of his arrest, police recovered automatic weapons, illegal and prescription drugs, and a large amount of cash.

Jail records showed Dawson is in Cobb County jail awaiting extradition to Florida.

Dawson is the second man arrested in Georgia after allegedly fleeing a Florida shooting.

On Saturday, GSP and DeKalb County police arrested Othal Wallace in DeKalb County. Wallace was wanted in connection to shooting a Daytona Beach police officer.

