Man attacked by shark in San Mateo county

By Ariana Jaso

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Gray Whale Cove Beach in San Mateo County opened up Monday— two days after a 39-year-old man, Nemenja Spasojevic, was attacked by a great white shark.

What was supposed to be a day of snorkeling and crabbing, took a terrifying turn over the weekend.

Spasojevic felt something on the back of his right leg.

“Almost like a mosquito bite, kind of like a sharp pain and a little bit of a push,” said Spasojevic.

At first, he didn’t know what it was until he came face-to-face with a great white shark.

At that point, he got to beach as fast as he could and then realized his wet suit was filling up with blood.

“You open the sleeve, just a pretty thick kind of blood, maybe like three quarter of a pint, like fall out,” said Spasojevic.

Limping and bleeding, Spasojevic called out to a fisherman for help.

“Yelled out shark attack, shark attack. So it took some time to get his attention. But then once he saw me, I just kind of dropped onto the sand,” said Spasojevic.

Scary but as it turns out, his injuries were not to serious.

Marilou Seiff, executive director of Marine Science Institute, says the shark may have mistaken from for a marine mammal.

“We are not something that they seek out, but there are more sharks in the area and they are slightly increasing in numbers,” says Seiff.

Spasojevic is just grateful the shark let go.

