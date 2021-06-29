Shooting inside Plaza hotel leaves 1 person dead

CNN - Regional

By Chris Oberholtz, Carolina Cruz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — One person has died after a shooting inside the Sheraton Suites on the Country Club Plaza.

It happened about 7:55 a.m. Tuesday. The hotel is located at 770 W. 47th St.

Jason Kang was inside the hotel during the shooting. He says at first he didn’t think it was gunfire but felt panic as people started rushing out.

“Someone came up … he was real anxious to pay and seemed like a couple of seconds later we heard what sounded like a crash like a metal tray had been dropped. A couple of seconds later, we heard it again and then some cries and then we saw people running so we all ran out through, I guess, the kitchen and went through the stairs and ended up going out the service entrance,” he said.

Police shut down a few blocks intersecting with 47th Street so some workers had to wait about an hour and a half for the area to reopen.

