Man sentenced for breaking into home and threatening to kill kids

By Eric Grossarth/EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A judge sentenced a Driggs man for breaking into an Idaho Falls home and threatening to kill children.

Braxton Robles, 22, received a 90-day jail sentence on June 21 by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr., with work release allowed on 80 of the days. Watkins suspended a three to six-year prison term, opting to place Robles on six years of probation in addition to the jail time.

Robles pleaded guilty in May to felony burglary and misdemeanor battery in exchange for Bonneville County prosecutors to drop a felony second-degree kidnapping charge, two misdemeanor charges of battery, misdemeanor destruction of a telephone and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Prosecutors also agreed to recommend Robles be placed on probation.

Idaho Falls Police Department reports show that on Nov. 13, a man flagged down an officer saying someone just broke into a woman’s home and assaulted those inside. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Robles punched an 11-year-old boy and grabbed a 13-year-old girl by the hair before saying “he was going to kill them.”

When police and the bystander arrived, Robles immediately struck the man in the face and kept attacking him. The officer ran up to Robles and used a Taser, which had no effect. The officer then tackled Robles and a brief scuffle followed as officers placed him into handcuffs, according to court documents.

Robles was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

