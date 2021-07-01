CWS fans report keyed cars, slashed tires in parking garage

CNN - Regional

By Sarah Fili

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Instead of spending money celebrating some College World Series fans are shelling out cash for car repairs after waking up to slashed tires.

KETV NewsWatch 7 caught up with an Omaha woman who thinks she’s caught in the rivalry, her car was among several vandalized in the garage last night.

She and others are hoping the culprit is caught.

Anna Dancer walked out to her car Wednesday to find tire trouble.

“I actually got in my car, went to back out, you’ll see tire marks on the ground and my car alerted me that I had low tire pressure, and yeah, low tire pressure. It’s flat,” Anna Dancer said.

She said it was punctured but that’s not the only thing, someone keyed her car too.

“After I came and checked my tire I noticed just a small slash on my back door but you can see it goes all the way to the passenger door as well,” Dancer said.

She’s parked in the city garage off 15th and Douglas streets.

It’s shared by a Residence Inn next door. The same hotel many College World Series fans are staying in.

“I mean I’ve parked here for almost five years and I’ve never had anything like that happen so I didn’t realize, I thought this was an isolated event so I’m really shocked to hear it happened to multiple people,” Dancer said.

In fact, hotel staff said around a dozen cars were hit overnight, mostly those with southern license plates.

One man tells us he and several other Mississippi State fans had their cars keyed and tires slashed.

He hopes the person responsible is caught and said Omaha is “A great city and does a wonderful job hosting the CWS.”

A local tire repair shop downtown said they had to turn people away because they were overwhelmed with work.

“It’s just unfortunate, it’s unnecessary, if it’s sports-related there’s other ways to take out your frustration, show team spirit, etc., than taking it out on strangers,” Dancer said.

Omaha police said they haven’t seen many reports come in, though the hotel said it is adding extra security to the parking garage through the night.

Park Omaha was unavailable for comment.

