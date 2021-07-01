First responders involved in serious crash

CNN - Regional

By Kristy Kepley-Steward & Anjali Patel

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Still, very few details are known after a serious crash in Henderson County Wednesday night involving first responders.

A spokesperson for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 13 that first responders were involved in the crash that happened near the intersection of South Allen and Upward Roads.

We’re told the ambulance was transporting an individual when the crash happened.

Authorities say the first responders were transported to Mission Hospital with injuries, but we do not know the severity of their injuries at this time.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, the Henderson County Rescue Squad said,

Wednesday evening (6/30/21) two of our EMT’s were involved in a serious motor vehicle accident in Henderson County. They were transported to Mission Hospital and are in stable condition. The NC SHP is currently investigating the incident. Please keep them, their families, and the Emergency Services personnel who worked the incident in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.

Witness Gavin Lewis tells News 13 that the car was traveling south on South Allen Road, going very fast, and crashed head-on with the ambulance. The witness says the ambulance had two EMT’s who were transporting an elderly person.

Lewis says he rushed to check on those involved in the crash. The driver of the car was ejected and died in his arms a short time later. “A lot of sadness, I’ve never even seen blood other than my own. Yes, I was terrified. I only have my CPR license for swimming. I’ve never seen this kind of stuff. All that went through my head was put pressure on it. It’s what you see in the movies,” said Lewis.

Lewis says the ambulance was on fire and that he and his neighbors were helping put out the fire with their extinguishers.

News 13 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information.

