Nonprofit leaning on community for help after fire

CNN - Regional

By Gilbert Magallon

Click here for updates on this story

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — For non-profit Neighborhood Industries, every dollar makes a difference.

Donations they receive typically go towards bettering and empowering people, but now they need a shoulder to lean on.

Saturday, their warehouse was demolished by a massive fire.

CEO Anthony Armour says $300,000 worth of resources were wiped out by the flames.

“Everything was just ablaze, everything was engulfed,” he said. “Our entire business, a big chunk of it filters through our facility.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials aren’t ruling out arson. Armour says they’ve been targeted in the past.

“We have had fires in the past,” he said. “We have had our warehouse broken into. We have had our truck stolen and broken through doors, so it comes with the territory.”

Neighborhood Industries is now trying to move forward into a more prosperous future.

FresBrew owner Nick Jones is helping them bounce back through a fundraiser at his bar.

CalViva made also made a $20,000 donation.

“Every beer that comes across the bar, we are giving them a dollar from it,” Jones said.

A quarter of a million pounds worth of product was decimated in the fire.

The non-profit is now working double time to restore inventory.

“Our warehouse is already getting full as it is, so it is great to see people already supporting and moving forward,” says Neighborhood Thrift Customer Service Lead Raymart Catacutan. “We are going to need even more.”

One of the ways you can help Neighborhood Industries is by making a donation online or by simply shopping at one of their stores like Neighborhood Thrift.

Officials with the non-profit say in order to get back to full operation, they need to raise about $100,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.