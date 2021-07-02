AT&T sells CNN Center in downtown Atlanta to CP Group

CNN - Regional

By JOSH MORGAN

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — The world-renowned CNN Center in downtown Atlanta has been sold to the CP Group, an owner, operator and developer of office space.

However, the operations at CNN Atlanta will continue in the building, as AT&T will lease it back for “a number of years,” according to a release.

“The CNN Center is one of Atlanta’s most iconic landmarks and we look forward to embracing the opportunity to strategically transform the asset and build off the city’s current momentum,” said Chris Eachus, Partner at CP Group.

The CNN Center has been the world headquarters of CNN since 1987. The building opened back in 1976 as the Omni Complex.

Last month, the CP Group purchased three prominent Atlanta suburb office towers.

