Man accused of stabbing Brighton rabbi due in court

By Matt Reed

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A man who is accused of stabbing a Brighton rabbi eight times is due in court Friday.

The victim, identified as Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, was stabbed multiple times in the Brighton Common park at Chestnut and Washington streets, near the Shaloh House school.

A suspect, later identified as Khaled Awad, 24, of Brighton, was arrested a short time later on Chestnut Hill Avenue, authorities said.

Awad was expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer.

Rabbi Dan Rodkin, the executive director of the Shaloh House, said Noginski was stabbed eight times.

In a note sent to parents, the school said Noginski was attacked and had stab wounds to his arm. He was taken to a Boston area hospital where he was in stable condition.

Rodkin said the suspect approached the rabbi while he was talking on the phone, sitting on the steps of the school.

According to Rodkin, the suspect demanded the rabbi’s car keys at gunpoint, but also wanted the rabbi to get in the car. Rodkin said Noginski ran across the street into the park where he was stabbed.

Investigators said the motive of the stabbing was not immediately clear.

There are kids from preschool age and older that are part of the Shaloh House summer camp program that was taking place across the street.

The school said in the note to parents that once the staff became aware of what happened, the facility went into lockdown to ensure the safety of children and staff in the camp.

“At no point during the incident were any of the children in danger,” the note said.

A knife and gun were found in a nearby alley where Awad was arrested.

“Today’s attack on a rabbi in Brighton has sent a shockwave of fear and anxiety throughout the community,” a statement from ADL New England said. “As this investigation unfolds, we call for full transparency so that the community gets answers as to why a rabbi was stabbed outside of his house of worship.”

Brookline police said in a note to community members that special attention would be given to nearby temples and synagogues following the incident.

