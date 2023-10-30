Visualizing the Israel-Hamas war

By Lou Robinson, Alex Leeds Matthews, Rosa de Acosta, Renée Rigdon, Amy O’Kruk, Christopher Hickey, Rachel Wilson, Will Mullery, Matt Stiles and Henrik Pettersson, CNN

(CNN) — As fighting intensifies across Gaza and Israel, CNN is visualizing the war through maps, charts and more.

An exclusive CNN analysis, aided by AI, has identified a significant amount of the destruction across Gaza in satellite imagery.

A significant amount of the damage that CNN was able to confirm is in northern Gaza. Large swaths of buildings around Gaza City, Beit Lahya and Beit Hanoun have been destroyed. Hundreds of craters across northern Gaza have also been identified.

The conflict is the deadliest between the two sides in over a decade.

As airstrikes in Gaza have forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes and overwhelm areas, including hospitals, there is little room to go. Across the Middle East, Gaza is among the smallest and most densely-packed cities.

As thousands of rockets have rained down on Israel, the country has been relying once again on the Iron Dome system to protect its citizens.

The US government has spent over $2.9 billion on the Iron Dome program since 2011, according to the Congressional Research Service. Here’s a snapshot of how planned US military aid to Israel compares with other countries.

Gaza damage methodology: CNN was able to identify the areas of destruction in Gaza through satellite imagery from Planet Labs, and by working with Synthetaic, a company that utilizes AI to identify and classify data, including satellite imagery. Using the imagery of the entire Gaza Strip from Planet Labs, Synthetaic is analyzing and comparing it through its proprietary AI-driven Rapid Automatic Image Categorization (RAIC) system, looking for destruction — damaged and destroyed buildings, in addition to impact craters. Aided by what RAIC identified as destruction, CNN is taking the Planet Labs imagery and conducting its own analysis it to independently confirm damaged and destroyed buildings and impact craters. The result is a snapshot of the destruction that’s occurred across Gaza. CNN’s analysis is continuing, and is expected to identify other areas of destruction across Gaza, especially as the Israel Defense Forces continues to expand its ground operations there. It also differs from CNN’s previously analysis, which used Sentinel-1 synthetic aperture radar to determine damage. A total, comprehensive map of the destruction in Gaza is impossible without an on-the-ground survey.

