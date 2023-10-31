Israeli strike on Gaza’s Jabalya refugee camp causes many casualties, officials say

By Kareem Khadder and Abeer Salman, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — An Israeli strike on the densely populated Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza caused many casualties, officials in the enclave said Tuesday.

The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior in Gaza reported that “20 homes were completely destroyed in the Israeli bombing that targeted a residential neighbourhood in Jabalya.”

The director of Gaza’s Indonesian hospital, Dr. Atef al-Kahlout, told CNN that “hundreds” of dead and injured people arrived at the hospital and “many are still under the rubble.”

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht confirmed to CNN that the Israeli military had launched the strike, and said it was targeting a senior commander from the Hamas militant group.

Photos of the site showed multiple large craters in the ground, surrounded by the rubble of destroyed and damaged buildings.

“What you see is a scene no one can imagine: injured martyrs, charred bodies in the hundreds,” said Dr. Mohammad alRann of the Indonesian hospital, one of the largest in Gaza, which received many of the casualties from the strike. “The patients and injured are on the floors, beds, corridors and reception area.”

“All we can do is keep taking them in. Most of the injuries are from explosives and head injuries and amputations.”

This story is developing and is being updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.