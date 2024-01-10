UN helicopter captured by al-Shabaab after making emergency landing, UN spokesman confirms

By Radina Gigova and Richard Roth, CNN

(CNN) — A United Nations helicopter carrying several passengers has been captured by terror group al-Shabaab after making an emergency landing in an area controlled by the group, a UN spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

An assessment team is being prepared, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday, confirming the helicopter capture.

The UN emergency assistance helicopter made an emergency landing likely due to a mechanical issue in Somalia’s Galmudug region, which is controlled buy the al-Qaeda affiliated terror group, according to the state-run Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

There were eight passengers on board, including foreigners, according to SONNA.

A rescue is underway, according to SONNA.

This is a breaking news story. More to come

