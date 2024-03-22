Skip to Content
Shooting and blast reported inside concert hall in Moscow region

By Mariya Knight, CNN

(CNN) — Three armed men opened fire inside a concert hall in the Moscow area, according to Russian state media agencies TASS and RIA Novosti.

There are believed to be dead and wounded, Russian state media reported, without specifying any numbers.

“People in camouflage, at least three, burst into the ground floor of the Crocus City Hall and opened fire with automatic weapons,” RIA Novosti reported Friday, citing its correspondent on the scene.

RIA Novosti said the three men “threw a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which started a fire” in the concert hall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

