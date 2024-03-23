Poland activates aircraft after Russia attacks Ukraine’s west and Kyiv

By Heather Chen and Josh Pennington, CNN

(CNN) — Poland said it had activated aircraft Sunday morning to “ensure the security” of its airspace after Russia launched missiles and drones targeting Ukraine’s western Lviv region.

The Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said it was “observing intensive long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation tonight, related to air and missile strikes against facilities located on Ukrainian territory.”

It came after Ukrainian officials reported Russia had launched about 20 missiles and seven Shahed attack drones targeting the western Lviv region, which is near the Polish border, and multiple explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Lviv mayor Andrii Sadovyi said the missiles had targeted critical infrastructure, but that no hits were reported in the city itself.

Operational Command said on X that both Polish and allied aircraft had been activated, “which may be associated with the occurrence of increased noise levels, especially in the southeastern area of the country.”

“All necessary procedures to ensure the security of Polish airspace have been activated,” the Command added.

Meanwhile, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that a series of blasts had occurred in the Ukrainian capital, with missile fragments falling in the Desnianskyi district.

“Explosions in the capital. Air defense is active. Do not leave your shelters,” Klitschko said.

He added that fire and rescue units were heading to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.