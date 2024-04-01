Five aid workers with World Central Kitchen killed in Israeli attack in Gaza, group says

By Abeer Salman, Caitlin Stephen Hu, Muhammad Darwish and Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — At least five aid workers, including foreigners, who were delivering food to starving civilians in Gaza have been killed in an Israeli military strike, according to non-profit group World Central Kitchen and authorities in the besieged enclave.

Videos obtained by CNN show the bodies of multiple people wearing World Central Kitchen vests following an airstrike in the central city of Deir Al-Balah. Passports from Britain, Poland and Australia are seen in the footage.

World Central Kitchen provides meals to disaster-struck regions and communities. It is one of the few aid organizations delivering desperately needed food in Gaza where 2.2 million people do not have enough to eat and where aid agencies warn half of the population is on the brink of starvation and famine due to Israel’s throttling of aid and widespread destruction.

World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés confirmed the five deaths to CNN.

“Today @WCKitchen lost several of our sisters and brothers in an IDF air strike in Gaza,” Andrés wrote on Twitter. “I am heartbroken and grieving for their families and friends and our whole WCK family.”

“The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon,” he added.

In a statement Monday, World Central Kitchen said it was “aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza.”

“This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER. We will share more information when we have gathered all the facts,” the statement said.

The IDF said it is “conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

The Australian government is “urgently seeking to confirm reports” that an Australian aid worker has died in Gaza, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said in statement sent to CNN on Tuesday.

“These reports are very distressing. We have been clear on the need for civilian lives to be protected in this conflict. We have been very clear that we expect humanitarian workers in Gaza to have safe and unimpeded access to do their lifesaving work,” the statement said.

Hamas condemned the attack in a statement on Tuesday, urging the international community and the United Nations to “take action.”

“This crime once again confirms that the occupation continues its policy of deliberate killing of innocent civilians, international relief teams, and humanitarian organizations, in its efforts to terrorize those working in them and prevent them from carrying out their humanitarian duties,” it said in the statement.

Andrés and his organization have made headlines in recent years for coordinating food relief for thousands of people after an earthquake devastated Haiti, Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, wildfires scorched Southern California, and a refugee crisis intensified on the Venezuelan border.

WCK has also provided food to war-stricken regions, including Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

In March, the non-profit led an initiative to ship 200 tons of food aid to Gaza – which it said was the first maritime shipment of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

The shipment included enough ingredients for 500,000 meals that World Central Kitchen planned to distribute in the strip, where hundreds of thousands people are on the brink of famine.

