Explosion heard near Iranian city of Isfahan, close to airport, reports say

(CNN) — An explosion was heard close to the airport in the Iranian city of Isfahan, the Iranian semi-official FARS news agency reported early Friday morning, citing local sources.

The cause of this explosion is still unknown.

Flight tracking website Flight Radar 24 showed that multiple flights were diverted over Iranian airspace early Friday.

CNN counted at least eight flights.

FARS reported that the explosion was heard in the city of Ghahjaworstan, northwest of Isfahan, citing local sources.

Ghahjaworstan is located near Isfahan Airport and “the eighth hunting base of the Army Air Force,” according to FARS.

Iranian Press TV also reported that an explosion was heard “near Iran’s central city of Isfahan”, adding the cause of the blast was not yet known.

Reports of the explosion come hours after Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told CNN that if Israel takes any further military action against Iran, its response would be “immediate and at a maximum level.”

His remarks come in the wake of an unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel last week that Tehran said was retaliation for a deadly suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Syria – placing the region on edge as Israel vowed to strike back in return.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

