Russian deputy defense minister detained on suspicion of bribery

By Jessie Gretener and Darya Tarasova, CNN

(CNN) — Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov appeared in a Moscow court Wednesday after he was detained for allegedly taking a bribe, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

Ivanov is suspected of accepting a bribe of 1 million rubles (at least $10,800), Russian state media TASS reported, and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Video released by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti showed Ivanov standing in a glass box in the Moscow courtroom.

The deputy defense minister has been seen as a senior architect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, becoming the subject of European Union and US sanctions. The allegation makes this the highest-profile Russian corruption case since the war began in February 2022.

Ivanov’s responsibilities have included the reconstruction of Russian-occupied Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine. The minister has been frequently pictured cutting ribbons on various construction projects in the city.

In April 2023, the chairperson of the late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s International Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF), Maria Pevchikh said Ivanov had “one of the most lucrative jobs that one can have in the Ministry of Defense.”

The ACF previously alleged that Ivanov has earned a sizeable payroll in his role leading construction for the Russian army.

Last year, the Pevchikh told CNN that the deputy defense minister’s extreme wealth – with assets including a historical house in one of Moscow’s most expensive districts – is funded by “corruption.” The Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The ACF claimed that Ivanov, already a wealthy man, benefited extensively from the invasion of Ukraine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Clarissa Ward and Mick Krever contributed reporting.