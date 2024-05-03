Three bodies found in Mexican region where American and Australian tourists went missing, sources say

By Jose Alvarez, Fidel Gutierrez and David Shortell, CNN

(CNN) — Three bodies were found Friday in the Mexican region where an American and two Australians have been missing for several days, multiple sources told CNN.

Authorities haven’t confirmed if the bodies correspond to the three missing tourists, a source said.

The remains were found on a cliff to the south of Ensenada municipality, Baja California, according to two security sources and a member of an activist group specialized in searching for missing people.

American Jack Carter Rhoad and Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson were reported missing on April 29, according to Reuters, citing the Baja California prosecutor’s office.

The three friends are believed to have been on a surfing and camping trip near Ensenada town, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Tijuana.

Mexican officials previously said a vehicle, tents, and a cell phone had been found during searches of the area where the men were last seen. Three Mexican nationals were being questioned in connection with the case, though it is unclear if they are suspects.

One of the sources said the area where the bodies were found is difficult to access and that rappelling equipment will be used to recover the bodies. The site is about 50 miles south of Ensenada town.

A US State Department spokesman told CNN it is aware of reports of the located bodies and is closely monitoring the situation, adding: “At this time we have no further comment.”

