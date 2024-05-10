Russia mounts surprise assault on northern Ukraine in most serious cross-border offensive in two years

By Olga Voitovych, Victoria Butenko, Nick Paton Walsh, Zahid Mahmood and Andy Carey, CNN

(CNN) — Russian forces launched a surprise attack on northern Ukraine, making small inroads, according to a Ukrainian military source, in the most serious cross-border ground offensive for nearly two years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack on the border town of Vovchansk near the country’s second city of Kharkiv was part of “a new wave of counteroffensive actions” by Russia, adding that a “fierce battle” was taking place in the area.

A statement from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Ukrainian reserve units had been deployed to northern Kharkiv region after Vovchansk came under intense Russian shelling Thursday night.

The statement said Russian reconnaissance groups under cover of armored vehicles began a cross-border push at about 5:00am.

“The enemy was able to cross the border 1 km (0.62 miles) deep,” a Ukrainian military source told CNN, adding the goal of the Russian push “was to get 10 km deep and create a buffer zone at the border to secure Russian territory from feeling the war.”

The war has been fought along fronts in the south and east since the Ukrainian military pushed back Russian forces from territory taken in the early days of the conflict, with northern Kharkiv region liberated in the late summer of 2022.

Asked about developments, Zelensky did not downplay their seriousness but said Ukraine’s military had been expecting such a move.

“Russia launched a new wave of counteroffensive actions in [northern Kharkiv region]. Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades and artillery,” he said Friday.

“But our military and military command were aware of this and anticipated their forces to meet the enemy with fire. Now there is a fierce battle in this area [..] I think as of now we have stopped the enemy with artillery fire.”

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv’s regional military administration, said on Telegram that Russian forces attacked with aerial bombs, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and artillery throughout the night. But he insisted the city of Kharkiv, the second largest in Ukraine and just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, was not under heightened risk after Russia’s move.

“The enemy group does not pose a threat to Kharkiv city, its forces are only enough for provocations in the northern direction.”

Syniehubov said one man had died and at least three were injured in Vovchansk and in the nearby village of Charkaski Tyshky.

Residents of border villages were told to evacuate by authorities. National police posted photos and a video on social media showing officers helping people pack their belongings into police vehicles, ahead of being driven to safer locations.

The cross-border assault comes after several months of increased Russian air attacks on the city of Kharkiv, which have knocked out all of its power-generating capacity, as well as its sub-stations.

