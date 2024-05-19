Skip to Content
Rescuers say no survivors found at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi

today at 7:26 PM
Published 8:07 PM

By Negar Mahmoodi and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

(CNN) — Search and rescue teams that reached the crash site of a helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said they found no survivors, Iranian state news agency IRINN and semi-official news agency Mehr News reported on Monday.

