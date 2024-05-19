Rescuers say no survivors found at crash site of helicopter carrying Iran’s President Raisi
By Negar Mahmoodi and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN
(CNN) — Search and rescue teams that reached the crash site of a helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said they found no survivors, Iranian state news agency IRINN and semi-official news agency Mehr News reported on Monday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.