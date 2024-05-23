Major landslide hits remote region of Papua New Guinea, many feared dead

By Heather Chen, CNN

(CNN) — A major landslide has hit a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea, Australian public broadcaster ABC reported on Friday, with many people feared dead.

The landslide hit the village of Kaokalam in Enga province, about 600 kilometers (372 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby, ABC said.

Authorities have yet to announce the current death toll but the extent of the damage is still being assessed, with bodies being recovered.

Enga provincial governor Peter Ipatas told news agency AFP that the landslide caused “loss of life” and damaged property.

Footage of the aftermath carried by AFP showed a wide scar of mud and rocks on a steep mountainside slope and locals clambering to look for survivors.

In comments carried by ABC, officials said houses were flattened when the side of a nearby mountain gave way.

CNN has reached out to local authorities, including Ipatas, as well as the national police and the country’s disaster management agency.

Papua New Guinea, a Pacific island nation home to around 10 million people, is rich in resources, but its economic growth has long trailed that of its neighbors and it has one of the highest crime rates in the world.

Violence in the country remains widespread. Chaos erupted in the capital earlier this year, leaving thousands to deal with the fallout from weeks of violent riots and looting.

Hundreds of tribes are spread across the archipelago’s remote and often inaccessible terrain. But its vast and diverse mountainous landscape, as well as a lack of roads, has made it difficult and costly to upgrade basic services like water, electricity and sanitation.

